Police: Woman kidnapped by ex-boyfriend in Fayetteville, then shot to death

A man walked into a Fayetteville Wingstop restaurant, where his ex-girlfriend worked, and kidnapped the woman at gunpoint Sunday night, according to authorities.

In the harrowing moments that followed, the woman was fatally shot in a red Chevrolet Camaro outside Lovejoy High School, where officers chased her ex-boyfriend and ordered his surrender. Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins, 20, faces charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault in Fayette County. Clayton County police are investigating the homicide but have not confirmed whether he faces additional charges.

The victim’s name was not released.

Fayetteville police said they received several calls around 11 p.m. reporting the kidnapping from the North Glynn Street fast-food restaurant. One of the callers told dispatchers that Hopkins, of Albany, had left in the red Camaro. Officers spotted the vehicle on their way to the restaurant and began following it.

The driver sped up and a pursuit ensued in the area of Banks Road and continued onto McDonough Road in Clayton County, police said. The vehicle eventually turned into the driveway of Lovejoy High School, where officers conducted a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle and end the pursuit.

Once the Camaro stopped, several shots were fired inside the vehicle and additional shots were fired at officers, police said. No officers were struck, but several patrol vehicles took gunfire with officers still inside.

Police took cover and began ordering the suspect to come out, but he refused until deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department arrived and deployed an irritant into the car, officials said. Hopkins then got out and was taken into custody.

The woman was still inside the vehicle with several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

No other details have been released by police.

