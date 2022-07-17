2 arrested in alleged Lovejoy Walmart kidnapping

Two people were arrested hours after one of them allegedly kidnaped an 18-year-old woman at a Clayton County Walmart on Saturday evening, according to police.
Lovejoy police were called to the big-box store on Tara Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m. to investigate the reported kidnapping, a news release states. Witnesses at the scene told police they saw a man walk up to a vehicle with a gun, break the car window, drag a woman out and force her into his vehicle at gunpoint.
Officers issued a “be on the lookout” alert for the suspect, 19-year-old Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins, and both police and family attempted to contact him via phone, the news release states.
During those phone calls, Hopkins “expressed his rage over the relationship ending and threatened to shoot and kill (the victim) if the police attempted to pull him over,” according to the release.
At some point, police said Hopkins ditched his car and got the help of 33-year-old Demarco Jennings, who picked him up and the victim also was forced into Jennings’ car, the release states.
By the time they got to the Macon area and the car was stopped, the victim bolted out of the back seat and to a nearby business for safety, police said.
The victim has since returned home and is with family. She also told police that the suspects were headed toward Albany.
With the help of Albany police, both Hopkins and Jennings were taken into custody. Lovejoy investigators then traveled to Albany to receive the suspects.
Hopkins faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, pointing a gun at another, terroristic threats and criminal damage to property, the news station reported.
Hopkins and Jennings have both been booked into the Clayton County jail.
A few hours later, an Amber Alert was issued for a teen who was allegedly kidnapped from DeKalb County by a 22-year-old man. She was found safe a short time later, Channel 2 reported. DeKalb police have not released any additional details.
