2 arrested in alleged Lovejoy Walmart kidnapping

By the time they got to the Macon area and the car was stopped, the victim bolted out of the back seat and to a nearby business for safety, police said.

The victim has since returned home and is with family. She also told police that the suspects were headed toward Albany.

With the help of Albany police, both Hopkins and Jennings were taken into custody. Lovejoy investigators then traveled to Albany to receive the suspects.

Hopkins faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, pointing a gun at another, terroristic threats and criminal damage to property, the news station reported.

Hopkins and Jennings have both been booked into the Clayton County jail.

A few hours later, an Amber Alert was issued for a teen who was allegedly kidnapped from DeKalb County by a 22-year-old man. She was found safe a short time later, Channel 2 reported. DeKalb police have not released any additional details.