Police: Victims stabbed, shot at separate Atlanta Waffle Houses within 4 hours

One man was stabbed and another shot in separate incidents at two Waffle Houses six miles apart Tuesday morning, according to Atlanta police.
Officers got the first call about a stabbing at a Waffle House on Andrew Young International Boulevard around 1:45 a.m., according to a news release. There, they found a man with a laceration to his neck. He was alert when he was taken to a hospital.
Investigators believe the attack stemmed from a dispute between the victim and a suspect identified as Theodore Maultsby, police said. Maultsby was found nearby. He also had sustained a laceration during the dispute, according to authorities.
Once officers determined Maultsby was the primary aggressor, he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, the release states.
Police did not release any details about the victim, suspect or what prompted the fight.
Just over three hours later, around 5 a.m., police were called about a person being shot at the Waffle House on Piedmont Road.
When they got there, they found one man who had been injured in the shooting, according to a second news release. He was alert and taken to a hospital.
In that case, investigators believe the victim was sitting inside the restaurant when a group of men went inside and confronted him. Police did not disclose what the confrontation was about, but when the victim exited the building, the suspects followed him and began shooting in his direction.
No other details were released in that case.
