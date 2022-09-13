Police: Victims stabbed, shot at separate Atlanta Waffle Houses within 4 hours

Just over three hours later, around 5 a.m., police were called about a person being shot at the Waffle House on Piedmont Road.

When they got there, they found one man who had been injured in the shooting, according to a second news release. He was alert and taken to a hospital.

In that case, investigators believe the victim was sitting inside the restaurant when a group of men went inside and confronted him. Police did not disclose what the confrontation was about, but when the victim exited the building, the suspects followed him and began shooting in his direction.

No other details were released in that case.