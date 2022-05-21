ajc logo
Police: Suspect arrested after man killed in Griffin shooting

Lamarion Sharod Banks, 35, was arrested Friday on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Griffin, according to police.

Lamarion Sharod Banks, 35, was arrested Friday on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Griffin, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Police arrested a Griffin man Friday night just a few hours after a fatal shooting that appeared to stem from an argument between neighbors.

Officers called to a home in the 100 block of West Tinsley Street found 46-year-old Rafaeil Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to a news release from the Griffin Police Department. First responders rushed the victim to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital, where he died.

Investigators at the scene quickly recovered evidence that implicated 35-year-old Lamarion Sharod Banks, the release indicated. Police searched Banks’ home, which was just a few houses down the street from the shooting. They found a 9mm handgun with a brand of ammunition that matched shell casings found at the scene, according to department officials.

Witnesses told investigators they saw the suspect and Thomas arguing shortly before the shooting, according to the police statement

Banks was arrested and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police said Banks has a lengthy criminal history and was out on probation at the time of the incident.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

