Police: Suspect arrested after man killed in Griffin shooting

Officers called to a home in the 100 block of West Tinsley Street found 46-year-old Rafaeil Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to a news release from the Griffin Police Department. First responders rushed the victim to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital, where he died.

Investigators at the scene quickly recovered evidence that implicated 35-year-old Lamarion Sharod Banks, the release indicated. Police searched Banks’ home, which was just a few houses down the street from the shooting. They found a 9mm handgun with a brand of ammunition that matched shell casings found at the scene, according to department officials.