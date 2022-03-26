ajc logo
X

Police: Stockbridge bank robbed by man armed with gun, asked for note back

Police say a man whose face was concealed with a mask and sunglasses showed a Stockbridge bank teller his gun then handed her a robbery note and a withdrawal slip with $50,000 written on it Saturday.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

caption arrowCaption
Police say a man whose face was concealed with a mask and sunglasses showed a Stockbridge bank teller his gun then handed her a robbery note and a withdrawal slip with $50,000 written on it Saturday.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Clayton County police are trying to learn the identity of a masked man who robbed a bank in Stockbridge at gunpoint Saturday morning.

The robbery occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at a Chase Bank on Ga. 138 SE. Police said a man wearing sunglasses and gloves with a black mask covering his face handed a teller a note letting her know he was robbing the bank. The suspect then lifted his shirt to show the teller a gun tucked in his waistband and gave her a withdrawal slip on which he’d written $50,000.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash from her drawer and the suspect demanded his note back before leaving, according to police.

Investigators said he calmly walked out of the bank lobby with the stolen cash. It was unclear how he left the property once outside because the bank isn’t equipped with outdoor cameras.

Police asked the FBI to open an independent investigation into the robbery.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta police have blunt message for criminals
49m ago
Taser used on teen at Atlanta skate park after police target alleged vaping
2h ago
Police: Man shot, killed at SE Atlanta convenience store in targeted attack
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top