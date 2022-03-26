Police: Stockbridge bank robbed by man armed with gun, asked for note back

The robbery occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at a Chase Bank on Ga. 138 SE. Police said a man wearing sunglasses and gloves with a black mask covering his face handed a teller a note letting her know he was robbing the bank. The suspect then lifted his shirt to show the teller a gun tucked in his waistband and gave her a withdrawal slip on which he’d written $50,000.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash from her drawer and the suspect demanded his note back before leaving, according to police.