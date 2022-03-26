Police: Stockbridge bank robbed by man armed with gun, asked for note back

Clayton County police are trying to learn the identity of a masked man who robbed a bank in Stockbridge at gunpoint Saturday morning.
The robbery occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at a Chase Bank on Ga. 138 SE. Police said a man wearing sunglasses and gloves with a black mask covering his face handed a teller a note letting her know he was robbing the bank. The suspect then lifted his shirt to show the teller a gun tucked in his waistband and gave her a withdrawal slip on which he’d written $50,000.
The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash from her drawer and the suspect demanded his note back before leaving, according to police.
Investigators said he calmly walked out of the bank lobby with the stolen cash. It was unclear how he left the property once outside because the bank isn’t equipped with outdoor cameras.
Police asked the FBI to open an independent investigation into the robbery.
