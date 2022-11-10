Atlanta police seeking information in woman’s kidnapping, sexual assault

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for help solving an attack on a woman that started at a southwest Atlanta nightclub late last month.
Just after midnight Oct. 28, a woman called authorities and told them she’d been kidnapped from a nightclub and then sexually assaulted at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, according to an incident report. The apartment and nightclub locations were not disclosed by police.
The woman’s 2011 Lexus RX and her personal property had also been stolen, the report states. Her vehicle’s license plate number was entered into a law enforcement database.
Anyone who is a witness or has any information about the incident is asked to call special victims unit investigators at 404-546-2652. Tipsters may also submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). A name is not required to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.
