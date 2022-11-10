ajc logo
X

Atlanta police seeking information in woman’s kidnapping, sexual assault

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for help solving an attack on a woman that started at a southwest Atlanta nightclub late last month.

Just after midnight Oct. 28, a woman called authorities and told them she’d been kidnapped from a nightclub and then sexually assaulted at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, according to an incident report. The apartment and nightclub locations were not disclosed by police.

The woman’s 2011 Lexus RX and her personal property had also been stolen, the report states. Her vehicle’s license plate number was entered into a law enforcement database.

Anyone who is a witness or has any information about the incident is asked to call special victims unit investigators at 404-546-2652. Tipsters may also submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). A name is not required to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

After big early vote, overall Georgia turnout misses expectations 7h ago

Credit: Atlas Turf

World-class turf from South Georgia will be used at World Cup
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GM meetings: Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos on Dansby Swanson, free-agent pitching, more
19h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia elections chief picks his own race for an audit
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia elections chief picks his own race for an audit
2h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Herschel Walker needs Brian Kemp’s help to win, not Donald Trump’s
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mark McKay

BREAKING: 1 critical after shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square
13m ago
Kids, teens across metro Atlanta among 2022 shooting victims
1h ago
11-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting in DeKalb neighborhood
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top