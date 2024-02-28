Police seek suspects accused of burglarizing 2 Atlanta streetwear boutiques

Atlanta police are searching for two separate groups of suspects accused of burglarizing fashion boutiques in the busy neighborhoods of West Midtown and Virginia-Highland.
The first incident took place Feb. 19 at A Ma Maniere on Marietta Street just west of the Georgia Tech campus, Atlanta police said. Two suspects forced their way into the upscale streetwear boutique and stole boxes of clothing worth about $15,000.
Video of the burglary shows the black-clad suspects grabbing large plastic bins of clothing from a gated storeroom as an alarm wails in the background. Another video shows one of the suspects easily breaching one of the store’s doors with a crowbar.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Police believe the same suspects burglarized A Ma Maniere a second time four nights later. The brand is known for luxury clothing like letterman-style jackets that cost more than $1,300.
Early Tuesday morning, a sneaker and streetwear boutique called Ecstatic on St. Charles Avenue was hit in a chaotic smash-and-grab-style burglary. At least six suspects forced their way through the front door and ran inside, grabbing sneakers and stuffing them into trash bags as alarms screeched. A light-colored SUV waited for them outside with the door open.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Investigators are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify the suspects.
Anyone who may be able to identify them is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
