Police seek suspects accused of burglarizing 2 Atlanta streetwear boutiques

Atlanta police are searching for two separate groups of suspects accused of burglarizing fashion boutiques in the busy neighborhoods of West Midtown and Virginia-Highland.

The first incident took place Feb. 19 at A Ma Maniere on Marietta Street just west of the Georgia Tech campus, Atlanta police said. Two suspects forced their way into the upscale streetwear boutique and stole boxes of clothing worth about $15,000.

Video of the burglary shows the black-clad suspects grabbing large plastic bins of clothing from a gated storeroom as an alarm wails in the background. Another video shows one of the suspects easily breaching one of the store’s doors with a crowbar.