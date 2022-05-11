Police seek suspect in fatal hit-and-run near East Atlanta Village

Police did not share the identity of the woman or further details about the nature of her injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Atlanta police accident investigators at 404-546-5466. Tips may also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.StopCrimeATL.com. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.