Police seek suspect in fatal hit-and-run near East Atlanta Village

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The gray sedan fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian near the intersection of Moreland and Sanders avenues, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Police have released video footage of a car involved in a March hit-and-run near East Atlanta Village in their quest to identify the suspect who left a woman fatally injured.

Video taken from traffic cameras shows the suspect’s gray sedan speeding from the scene of the pedestrian crash just before 4 a.m. on March 20. The collision happened near the intersection of Moreland and Sanders avenues in southeast Atlanta, on the border between the East Atlanta Village and North Ormewood Park neighborhoods, police said in a news release.

Police did not share the identity of the woman or further details about the nature of her injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Atlanta police accident investigators at 404-546-5466. Tips may also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.StopCrimeATL.com. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

