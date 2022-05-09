ajc logo
Police seek person of interest in deadly MARTA station shooting

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police are searching for a man considered a person of interest in a fatal shooting at the Garnett Street MARTA station May 5, 2022.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
$5K reward offered in LaGrange man’s killing

Atlanta police have released a video of a man considered a person of interest in the investigation of a deadly shooting at the Garnett Street MARTA station Thursday night.

Officers found Donald Lewis Harrell of LaGrange suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs near the MARTA station’s entrance just before 9:30 p.m., according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They used a tourniquet as they tried to slow Harrell’s bleeding, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. Harrell was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The person of interest was recorded by security cameras at the MARTA station, police said. A brief video clip shows him standing at the ticket kiosk before walking past the gates and out of the frame. Police did not provide further details about how the man was linked to Thursday’s shooting, but the timestamp shows it was recorded minutes before officers arrived at the scene.

In the video, the man appears to be wearing his hair in short braids and has on a white tank top and jeans while carrying a backpack. Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an indictment or arrest in the case.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.

