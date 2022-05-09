Police seek person of interest in deadly MARTA station shooting

Officers found Donald Lewis Harrell of LaGrange suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs near the MARTA station’s entrance just before 9:30 p.m., according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They used a tourniquet as they tried to slow Harrell’s bleeding, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. Harrell was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The person of interest was recorded by security cameras at the MARTA station, police said. A brief video clip shows him standing at the ticket kiosk before walking past the gates and out of the frame. Police did not provide further details about how the man was linked to Thursday’s shooting, but the timestamp shows it was recorded minutes before officers arrived at the scene.