Police seek help identifying suspects in SW Atlanta gas station assault

Atlanta police are asking the public for help in identifying suspects in an aggravated assault at a southwest Atlanta gas station back in December.
Just before 7 p.m. Dec. 5, police were called to a Chevron gas station at 3040 Headland Drive after employees reported being assaulted, according to a news release.
One employee told one of the suspects to not urinate in the back of the building when that suspect assaulted and pointed a gun at that employee, the news release states. The second suspect then assaulted another employee who tried to intervene.
The suspects then stole a firearm from one of the employees and fled the scene in a possibly gray Buick, according to the release.
The second suspect is not clearly seen in the photographs but was wearing a black hoodie, white T-shirt, black jeans, lime green hat, black and lime green Jordan shoes that matched his hat and little braids in his hair.
Anyone with information on this case or the identity of the suspect or the vehicle that was involved, is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-546-4213 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
