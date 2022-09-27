Police seek help identifying 2 suspects in Castleberry Hill shootout

EDITOR’S NOTE: Video below contains profanity.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

When officers arrived shortly after midnight, they spoke with witnesses who provided photos and video of the suspects and the vehicles involved, the report states.

Additional security footage shows the driver of a Dodge Durango parking the vehicle in front of Escobar Restaurant & Tapas shortly after midnight and stepping out with a rifle, according to the report. The driver then returns to the vehicle and parks it on Trenholm Street, where a witness said more shots were fired.

Business owners in the area have become increasingly concerned over the violence that has made its way into their neighborhood in recent years.

In May, an argument escalated to gunfire outside Escobar. No injuries were reported in that case, but several vehicles and other properties were damaged, police said at the time.

One of those properties was an art gallery and community center next to Escobar, and one of the artists had just finished giving a group of women a tour of an art exhibit when the gunfire erupted.

Just a few blocks away, Nappy Roots rapper Scales, whose real name is Melvin Adams, was forced into a car at gunpoint and shot when he tried to break free from his attackers in August.

Police said Scales, a co-owner of Atlantucky Brewing, and a patron were on their way to another venue after the bar closed when they were approached by two men demanding cash from Atlantucky’s safe. The patron was shot as he tried to flee, police said, but the hip-hop artist was forced into a vehicle when it became clear he had nothing to give.

Anyone with information on the Sept. 2 incident can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.