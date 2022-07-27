BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: CEO of Georgia-based gun manufacturer testifies before Congress
ajc logo
X

Police searching for suspects involved in 19 Midtown vehicle break-ins

Surveillance footage from homes in the area shows several people breaking into cars along the 400 block of 5th Street on July 17.

Combined ShapeCaption
Surveillance footage from homes in the area shows several people breaking into cars along the 400 block of 5th Street on July 17.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta police are looking for multiple suspects after 19 vehicles were broken into in a Midtown residential area earlier this month.

The break-ins, which occurred in the early morning hours of July 17 in the 400 block of 5th Street, were captured on home security cameras, a news release states.

All of the crimes happened in just 4 minutes, police said in the description of the footage posted to YouTube. The video appears to show about four suspects.

Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspects. Information can be provided by contacting 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at their tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

About the Author

Follow Mary Helene Hall on twitter

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

Editors' Picks
It’s been a year. Who killed Katie Janness? 2h ago
AJC poll: Kemp, Warnock slightly ahead in Georgia’s top races
9h ago
Cops: Woman forces bystanders to help her escape after shooting in SW Atlanta
23h ago
Should Georgia continue to play Florida in Jacksonville? Do the math.
6h ago
Should Georgia continue to play Florida in Jacksonville? Do the math.
6h ago
Man hit, killed by train in Buckhead while walking on tracks
1h ago
The Latest
Georgia Safe Haven law is 20 years old but newly relevant after abortion ruling
27m ago
Man in Douglas County guilty of shooting 2 others during fight over woman
42m ago
Clerk killed in armed robbery at South Fulton food mart; 2 suspects sought
1h ago
Featured
Grant Henry, owner of the Edgewood Avenue bar Church, saw his family grow during the pandemic when daughter Mary Grace Henry (left) discovered she had a half-sister, Merci Treaster. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
7h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top