Police searching for suspects involved in 19 Midtown vehicle break-ins

Atlanta police are looking for multiple suspects after 19 vehicles were broken into in a Midtown residential area earlier this month.
The break-ins, which occurred in the early morning hours of July 17 in the 400 block of 5th Street, were captured on home security cameras, a news release states.
All of the crimes happened in just 4 minutes, police said in the description of the footage posted to YouTube. The video appears to show about four suspects.
Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspects. Information can be provided by contacting 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at their tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
