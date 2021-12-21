Police say stolen truck used to rip open ATM, steal $100,000 in Athens

Two men have been accused of using a stolen pickup to steal $100,000 from a bank’s ATM in Athens, according to news reports.
The theft happened about 2 a.m. last Friday at the Georgia United Credit Union off Gaines School Road, according to the Athens Banner-Herald, which cited Athens-Clarke police.
Police found evidence the pickup, which was swiped the previous day in Gwinnett County, was used to rip open and destroy the ATM, the Banner-Herald reported.
Security camera footage showed the two men arriving in a gray 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, according to police. The machine, valued at $150,000, was missing four of its cash drawers, police told the newspaper.
The credit union’s burglar alarm activated at 2:02 a.m., and police were called 15 minutes later, according to the Banner-Herald. Officers arrived within two minutes to discover the damaged ATM, the newspaper reported.
The pickup was found abandoned on Maison Drive with its doors open and a chain hanging from the back, according to the Banner-Herald.
Police believe the thieves left the scene in another vehicle, the newspaper reported.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Athens-Clarke Police.
