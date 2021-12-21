Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Police say stolen truck used to rip open ATM, steal $100,000 in Athens

Two men have been accused of using a stolen pickup to steal $100,000 from a bank’s ATM in Athens, according to news reports. (Athens-Clarke County Police)
caption arrowCaption
Two men have been accused of using a stolen pickup to steal $100,000 from a bank’s ATM in Athens, according to news reports. (Athens-Clarke County Police)

Credit: Athens-Clarke County Police

Credit: Athens-Clarke County Police

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 12 minutes ago

Two men have been accused of using a stolen pickup to steal $100,000 from a bank’s ATM in Athens, according to news reports.

The theft happened about 2 a.m. last Friday at the Georgia United Credit Union off Gaines School Road, according to the Athens Banner-Herald, which cited Athens-Clarke police.

ExploreMan gets life in prison for killing Clayton teen during water gun fight

Police found evidence the pickup, which was swiped the previous day in Gwinnett County, was used to rip open and destroy the ATM, the Banner-Herald reported.

Security camera footage showed the two men arriving in a gray 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, according to police. The machine, valued at $150,000, was missing four of its cash drawers, police told the newspaper.

The credit union’s burglar alarm activated at 2:02 a.m., and police were called 15 minutes later, according to the Banner-Herald. Officers arrived within two minutes to discover the damaged ATM, the newspaper reported.

The pickup was found abandoned on Maison Drive with its doors open and a chain hanging from the back, according to the Banner-Herald.

ExploreMan shot in Phipps Plaza movie theater over seat dispute, police say

Police believe the thieves left the scene in another vehicle, the newspaper reported.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Athens-Clarke Police.

About the Author

Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man shot in Phipps Plaza movie theater over seat dispute, police say
3h ago
Fifth Richmond County deputy fired, investigated for contraband smuggling
6h ago
Cops: NW Atlanta resident confronts, fatally shoots man on property
20h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top