Police say Marietta teen was racing before fatal crash

Cobb County police said a 19-year-old was racing another driver Saturday afternoon on South Cobb Drive when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed and died.
Edwin Gutierrez of Marietta was driving a 1997 Honda Prelude east toward Cobb Parkway just after 4 p.m. when a 2020 Ford Explorer was approaching in the opposite direction, according to a news release.
Gutierrez lost control while driving on a left curve, the release states. The car spun out, crossing into the westbound lanes. Its right side crashed into the front of the Ford, police said.
Gutierrez was taken to the hospital and later died, according to the release. The driver of the Ford was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.
About the Author