Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Police say Marietta teen was racing before fatal crash

The other driver in the crash on South Cobb Drive was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

caption arrowCaption
The other driver in the crash on South Cobb Drive was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Cobb County police said a 19-year-old was racing another driver Saturday afternoon on South Cobb Drive when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed and died.

Edwin Gutierrez of Marietta was driving a 1997 Honda Prelude east toward Cobb Parkway just after 4 p.m. when a 2020 Ford Explorer was approaching in the opposite direction, according to a news release.

Gutierrez lost control while driving on a left curve, the release states. The car spun out, crossing into the westbound lanes. Its right side crashed into the front of the Ford, police said.

Gutierrez was taken to the hospital and later died, according to the release. The driver of the Ford was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
2 struck by SUV while waiting at MARTA bus stop in College Park
4m ago
Cops: Body of unidentified woman found in East Point neighborhood
1h ago
Ahmaud Arbery case: Jury is selected for hate crimes trial
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top