Police say Marietta teen was racing before fatal crash

Edwin Gutierrez of Marietta was driving a 1997 Honda Prelude east toward Cobb Parkway just after 4 p.m. when a 2020 Ford Explorer was approaching in the opposite direction, according to a news release.

Gutierrez lost control while driving on a left curve, the release states. The car spun out, crossing into the westbound lanes. Its right side crashed into the front of the Ford, police said.