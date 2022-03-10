Police release photos of man suspected in NW Atlanta stabbing

Police have released photos of a man suspected in a stabbing in northwest Atlanta late last month that sent another man to the hospital with a chest wound.
The incident took place the evening of Feb. 23 at a small strip mall at 644 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard near the intersection with Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, according to Atlanta police. Officers responded just after 9 p.m. and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.
At the scene, the victim told police he had been involved in an argument with the suspect, who he said was wearing a neon work vest, when the suspect stabbed him. The victim was taken to the hospital, and police described him as stable.
Police have released photos taken from security cameras in the area at the time, showing the man wearing the kind of neon vest often worn by construction workers and roadwork crews.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police directly or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-8477, visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
