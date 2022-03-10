Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Police release photos of man suspected in NW Atlanta stabbing

The suspect was wearing a neon vest when he allegedly stabbed the victim, according to Atlanta police.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

caption arrowCaption
The suspect was wearing a neon vest when he allegedly stabbed the victim, according to Atlanta police.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Police have released photos of a man suspected in a stabbing in northwest Atlanta late last month that sent another man to the hospital with a chest wound.

The incident took place the evening of Feb. 23 at a small strip mall at 644 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard near the intersection with Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, according to Atlanta police. Officers responded just after 9 p.m. and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

At the scene, the victim told police he had been involved in an argument with the suspect, who he said was wearing a neon work vest, when the suspect stabbed him. The victim was taken to the hospital, and police described him as stable.

Police have released photos taken from security cameras in the area at the time, showing the man wearing the kind of neon vest often worn by construction workers and roadwork crews.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police directly or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-8477, visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Suspect sought after 2 killed, teen injured in Forsyth County shooting
6m ago
Husband of missing Indiana woman named person of interest by Johns Creek police
11m ago
WATCH: Dunwoody police officers knock down door, pull man out of burning house
28m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top