Police release photo of vehicle involved in SW Atlanta fatal shooting

Atlanta police said they are trying to find a white Ford Fusion after the suspect in a Aug. 17 fatal shooting was seen fleeing the scene in the car.

Credit: Atlanta police / Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta police said they are trying to find a white Ford Fusion after the suspect in a Aug. 17 fatal shooting was seen fleeing the scene in the car.

Credit: Atlanta police / Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Police released a photo of a vehicle Wednesday they say a suspect used to flee the scene of a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta last week.

The shooting happened Aug. 17 just after 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Anchor Terrace in the Venetian Hills neighborhood. Authorities said they found 34-year-old Darrell Lynn Boyd lying in the middle of the street.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, met Boyd to pay him a debt, police said. Soon after, officials said the suspect shot Boyd and fled the scene in a white Ford Fusion with a paper tag believed to expire Sept. 30.

ExploreMan found fatally shot in the middle of SW Atlanta street, police say

Capt. Christian Hunt, who serves as the Atlanta Police Department’s night commander, told Channel 2 Action News the man had been shot in the chest.

Authorities are now hoping the public can identify the Ford, which was last seen turning onto Langhorn Street and heading toward I-20 after the shooting, and pinpoint its owner.

Darrell Lynn Boyd was found shot to death Aug. 17 in the 1200 block of Anchor Terrace in the Venetian Hills neighborhood.

Credit: Atlanta police

Darrell Lynn Boyd was found shot to death Aug. 17 in the 1200 block of Anchor Terrace in the Venetian Hills neighborhood.

Credit: Atlanta police

Darrell Lynn Boyd was found shot to death Aug. 17 in the 1200 block of Anchor Terrace in the Venetian Hills neighborhood.

Credit: Atlanta police

Credit: Atlanta police

Anyone with information on the vehicle and suspect in the case is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

