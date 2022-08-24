Police release photo of vehicle involved in SW Atlanta fatal shooting

The shooting happened Aug. 17 just after 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Anchor Terrace in the Venetian Hills neighborhood. Authorities said they found 34-year-old Darrell Lynn Boyd lying in the middle of the street.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, met Boyd to pay him a debt, police said. Soon after, officials said the suspect shot Boyd and fled the scene in a white Ford Fusion with a paper tag believed to expire Sept. 30.