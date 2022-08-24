Police release photo of vehicle involved in SW Atlanta fatal shooting

Police released a photo of a vehicle Wednesday they say a suspect used to flee the scene of a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta last week.
The shooting happened Aug. 17 just after 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Anchor Terrace in the Venetian Hills neighborhood. Authorities said they found 34-year-old Darrell Lynn Boyd lying in the middle of the street.
The suspect, who has not been identified by police, met Boyd to pay him a debt, police said. Soon after, officials said the suspect shot Boyd and fled the scene in a white Ford Fusion with a paper tag believed to expire Sept. 30.
Capt. Christian Hunt, who serves as the Atlanta Police Department’s night commander, told Channel 2 Action News the man had been shot in the chest.
Authorities are now hoping the public can identify the Ford, which was last seen turning onto Langhorn Street and heading toward I-20 after the shooting, and pinpoint its owner.
Anyone with information on the vehicle and suspect in the case is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
