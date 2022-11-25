Police: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Atlanta

Around 9:45 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to 2517 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on a report that someone had been hit. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, Atlanta police said Friday.

The address is the location of Club Crucial, but it was not known if the pedestrian had been at the nightclub. Police said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.