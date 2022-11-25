Police: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Atlanta

A man attempting to cross a busy northwest Atlanta street was struck and killed late Thursday by a driver who didn’t stop, according to police.
Around 9:45 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to 2517 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on a report that someone had been hit. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, Atlanta police said Friday.
The address is the location of Club Crucial, but it was not known if the pedestrian had been at the nightclub. Police said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.
According to investigators, a white sedan was traveling westbound when the driver struck the pedestrian, then left the scene.
“The initial impact caused the decedent to be lifted into the air and fall on top of another vehicle that was traveling eastbound,” police said in a statement.
The investigation into the deadly crash continues.
