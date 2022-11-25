10 killed on Georgia roads since Thursday, with weekend travel still to come

The driver of the Tahoe, 27-year-old Martinez Salvad Alvaro, died from his injuries, according to the report. Two people in the Camry, including the driver, Nomari Waite, 27, of Jacksonville, Florida, and a 5-year-old girl, Carmyn Anderson of Atlanta, were killed. The child’s father was critically injured, investigators said.

More than 1.6 million Georgians are expected to travel more than 50 miles during the week of Thanksgiving, up 14,000 from last year, according to the AAA auto club. That’s more travelers than in nearly two decades, even with higher gas prices, AAA said.

For law enforcement, more drivers mean an increased risk of crashes. During the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, state troopers investigated 589 crashes, resulting in 267 injuries and 20 deaths.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.