Police need help ID’ing suspect in November Midtown gas station shooting

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a November shooting that injured a woman at a Midtown gas station.

The shooting took place at a Chevron on the corner of Ponce de Leon and Piedmont avenues on Nov. 10. The victim had been shot by a man who ran away when officers arrived, police said at the time.

Investigators have not said if the woman was the intended target, and no other details were released about what sparked the shooting. It was the second to take place at the same gas station within 24 hours.

Two-and-a-half months later, police have released stills and a clip of gas station surveillance footage showing who they believe is the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the suspect can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

