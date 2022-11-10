2 people shot at same Midtown gas station within about 24 hours

For the second night in a row, police were called to investigate a shooting at the same Midtown Atlanta gas station.
Officers got a call around 2 a.m. Thursday about a person shot at a Chevron on the corner of Ponce de Leon and Piedmont avenues, Atlanta police said in a statement. When they got there, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.
She was described as alert and was taken to a hospital, police said. The preliminary investigation indicates she was shot by a man who ran away when police arrived.
Investigators did not say if they believe the woman was the intended target, and no other details were released about what sparked the shooting.
On Tuesday just before midnight, a man was shot during what appeared to be an argument in front of the gas station. The victim in that case also was described as alert when taken to the hospital.
No additional information has been released by police.
The gas station sits diagonal to Ponce Presbyterian Church and across from Savannah College of Art and Design’s Ivy Hall, an event venue that was once home to one of Atlanta’s founding families, according to the university’s website.
