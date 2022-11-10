ajc logo
X

2 people shot at same Midtown gas station within about 24 hours

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

For the second night in a row, police were called to investigate a shooting at the same Midtown Atlanta gas station.

Officers got a call around 2 a.m. Thursday about a person shot at a Chevron on the corner of Ponce de Leon and Piedmont avenues, Atlanta police said in a statement. When they got there, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was described as alert and was taken to a hospital, police said. The preliminary investigation indicates she was shot by a man who ran away when police arrived.

Investigators did not say if they believe the woman was the intended target, and no other details were released about what sparked the shooting.

On Tuesday just before midnight, a man was shot during what appeared to be an argument in front of the gas station. The victim in that case also was described as alert when taken to the hospital.

No additional information has been released by police.

The gas station sits diagonal to Ponce Presbyterian Church and across from Savannah College of Art and Design’s Ivy Hall, an event venue that was once home to one of Atlanta’s founding families, according to the university’s website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess/AP

The Jolt: Walker starts sprint to runoff with GOP reinforcements 4h ago

UPDATE: Teen killed, man arrested in Gwinnett hotel parking lot shooting
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crisis in Georgia’s public defender system fuels case backlog, jail overcrowding
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GM meetings: Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos on Dansby Swanson, free-agent pitching, more
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GM meetings: Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos on Dansby Swanson, free-agent pitching, more
12h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Arthouse theater Tara Cinema closing after more than 50 years on Cheshire Bridge
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Teenage brothers arrested in Hall County shooting death
3m ago
Shooting in Tucker shopping center parking lot leaves man, woman injured
47m ago
UPDATE: Teen killed, man arrested in Gwinnett hotel parking lot shooting
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
20h ago
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top