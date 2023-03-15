X

Man shot, killed in SW Atlanta’s Mozley Park neighborhood

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was fatally shot at a southwest Atlanta gas station Wednesday morning, according to police.

Atlanta officers responded to the area of Gordon Terrace and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Mozley Park neighborhood around 7:30 a.m. When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released by police.

Details are limited, but investigators believe the man was shot at a Shell gas station on MLK Drive and then made his way around the corner to Gordon Terrace, where someone called 911.

No other information has been disclosed by police.

