Police: Murder suspect ID’d after shooting stranger on busy Clayton road

Witnesses told investigators that a man was seen shooting Crane several times before running to a vehicle and leaving. The investigation eventually pointed to Watson, authorities said, and warrants were secured for malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

On Saturday, Watson was booked into the Fulton County jail on unrelated charges out of Union City, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Those charges were aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, authorities said.

Police said Watson will eventually be transferred to the Clayton County jail. An investigation is ongoing.