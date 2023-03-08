Police: Murder suspect ID’d after shooting stranger on busy Clayton road

An Atlanta man accused of fatally shooting a 57-year-old stranger in broad daylight Friday afternoon in Clayton County has been identified, authorities said Wednesday.
Clayton County police secured a murder warrant Tuesday for 21-year-old Devante Watson in connection with the shooting in College Park that left Eric Crane dead. No motive was provided for the shooting, and police said the suspect and victim didn’t know each other.
Clayton police responded to a person shot call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at Riverdale Road and Norman Drive. There was a large police presence at the scene and caution tape was seen draped across the road.
When officers arrived, they found Crane in the middle of the southbound lanes with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.
Witnesses told investigators that a man was seen shooting Crane several times before running to a vehicle and leaving. The investigation eventually pointed to Watson, authorities said, and warrants were secured for malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
On Saturday, Watson was booked into the Fulton County jail on unrelated charges out of Union City, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Those charges were aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, authorities said.
Police said Watson will eventually be transferred to the Clayton County jail. An investigation is ongoing.
