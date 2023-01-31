Police: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack

The incident unfolded around 9 p.m. on Wall Street near the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported. The officer was on duty and had been arguing with her ex-boyfriend, who began to beat her in the face. She then shot him twice, according to the news station.

The suspect was spotted driving away but was pulled over shortly after near Decatur Street, the station reported. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He will face several criminal charges.