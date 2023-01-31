Police: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack

The GBI is investigating after a MARTA sergeant was hospitalized Monday night following an argument with her ex-boyfriend that officials said turned violent and resulted in her shooting him as he attacked her.
The incident unfolded around 9 p.m. on Wall Street near the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported. The officer was on duty and had been arguing with her ex-boyfriend, who began to beat her in the face. She then shot him twice, according to the news station.
The suspect was spotted driving away but was pulled over shortly after near Decatur Street, the station reported. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He will face several criminal charges.
“She’s in good spirits,” MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher told Channel 2. “She’s beat up pretty badly about the face — lots of bruising and cuts. But they’re checking her out: CT scans and X rays, and I believe she’s gonna make a full recovery.”
The GBI has confirmed its investigation but has not yet released any information.
