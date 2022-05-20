BreakingNews
Police: Marietta mother shot to death in DeKalb

Colleen Harrington, 39, was shot to death in the area of Memorial and Mountain drives in DeKalb County on May 13.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A recent shooting at a DeKalb County intersection left a Marietta woman dead, police confirmed Friday.

Colleen Harrington, 39, was in the area of Memorial and Mountain drives around 6:30 a.m. on May 13 when she was shot, according to police. When officers arrived, they found her dead.

Police have not released any other details about Harrington, the shooting or if they have identified any suspects.

Colleen Harrington

In her obituary, Harrington was described as a mother who “was loved and will be missed by all.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

