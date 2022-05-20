Police: Marietta mother shot to death in DeKalb

A recent shooting at a DeKalb County intersection left a Marietta woman dead, police confirmed Friday.
Colleen Harrington, 39, was in the area of Memorial and Mountain drives around 6:30 a.m. on May 13 when she was shot, according to police. When officers arrived, they found her dead.
Police have not released any other details about Harrington, the shooting or if they have identified any suspects.
In her obituary, Harrington was described as a mother who “was loved and will be missed by all.”
