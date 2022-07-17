Police: Man struck in chest with crossbow at northwest Atlanta corner store

Officers received a call about a person shot in the 2600 block of Rockwood Avenue around 10:30 p.m. When they got to the location, they found a man who appeared to have a laceration to his chest, Atlanta police said in a news release.

After further investigation, officers determined the original location of the incident to be less than a quarter mile away at the Pic N Pay corner store at 2621 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, the news release states. Investigators believe the victim was standing in front of the store when the suspect, who was not identified publicly by police, arrived in a gold minivan and got out with a crossbow.