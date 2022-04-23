Police: Man shot as result of attempted robbery in southeast Atlanta

A man was shot and taken to a hospital to treat his injuries around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Atlanta Police Department said.
Police responded to a call of a person shot at the 700 block of Lee Andrews Drive in southeast Atlanta. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, who was then taken to a hospital.
Investigators soon found that the shooting may have been the result of an attempted robbery.
The identity of the man has not been released at this time. The circumstances of the attempted robbery have not been disclosed as the investigation continues.
