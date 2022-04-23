ajc logo
Police: Man shot as result of attempted robbery in southeast Atlanta

A man was shot after what investigators believe to be an attempted robbery. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

Credit: Henri Hollis

A man was shot after what investigators believe to be an attempted robbery. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
15 minutes ago

A man was shot and taken to a hospital to treat his injuries around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Atlanta Police Department said.

Police responded to a call of a person shot at the 700 block of Lee Andrews Drive in southeast Atlanta. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, who was then taken to a hospital.

Investigators soon found that the shooting may have been the result of an attempted robbery.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time. The circumstances of the attempted robbery have not been disclosed as the investigation continues.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

