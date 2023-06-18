Police: Man shot and killed, another stabbed in SW Atlanta

A man was fatally shot, and another was stabbed in southwest Atlanta on Saturday night, according to authorities.

At around 8:45 p.m., an officer was flagged down for the two victims who were near an AutoZone store in the 1900 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

Emergency crews responded and declared the gunshot victim dead at the scene. The man who was stabbed was alert when taken to a hospital, police said.

Details on the incident, including a possible motive, are unclear at this time. No arrests have been made and the victims were not publicly identified by police.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.