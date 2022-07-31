Police: Man injured in apparent road rage shooting near Atlantic Station

A man was injured in an apparent road rage shooting near Atlantic Station just after midnight Sunday, police said.
Atlanta police were called to the 300 block of 17th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to a news release. The victim told officers he believed the shooting was related to a possible road rage incident between himself and another driver along I-85 southbound.
The victim was alert when he was taken to a hospital, police said.
No other details were released about the victim or whether any suspects have been identified, as investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.
