Police: Man in crash takes off clothes, runs before being shot by officer

A man was shot after swinging a ratchet strap at a police officer Friday morning, according to Clayton County police.
The string of events began as a car crash with injuries, a police spokeswoman said. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Old Dixie Road near Forest Park when the wreck was reported.
“Prior to officers’ arrival, a witness advised a male involved in the accident exited the vehicle, took off his clothes, and ran into the woods,” Julia Isaac, a police spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement.
Officers searched the area and located the man at a construction site located near C.W. Grant Parkway and Old Dixie Road, Isaac said. The man, who was not identified, was attempting to enter a vehicle using the metal part of the ratchet strap, according to police.
Multiple officers commanded the man to drop the strap, according to police. Instead, the man began to twirl it in an attempt to use it as a weapon. Officers attempted to taser the man twice, but the tasers were not effective, police said.
When the man strung the strap at an officer, the officer shot the man in the leg, Isaac said. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The GBI was requested to assist with the investigation.
