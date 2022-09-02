BreakingNews
BREAKING: Stabbing, shooting reported at Mall of Georgia Macy’s
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Stabbing, shooting reported at Mall of Georgia Macy’s

A stabbing and shooting were reported Friday morning at the Mall of Georgia, according to Gwinnett County police.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
A stabbing and shooting were reported Friday morning at the Mall of Georgia, according to Gwinnett County police.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 27 minutes ago

One person was stabbed and another shot Friday morning at the Mall of Georgia, according to Gwinnett County police.

The incident happened at the Macy’s store, located at 3333 Buford Drive, police said.

Police at the scene told Channel 2 Action News the incident began when a suspected thief began smashing counters inside the store. The suspect then stabbed a person and a Gwinnett officer shot the suspect, Channel 2 reported.

No further details were immediately released.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
12 veteran high school coaches share their favorite venues in Georgia5h ago
Ozzie Albies, Ian Anderson play for Gwinnett Stripers
15h ago
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey on the Bulldogs’ receiving group
4h ago
Shocking news of downtown hospital closure turns to dread
19h ago
Shocking news of downtown hospital closure turns to dread
19h ago
The Latest
Boy, 10, dies two days after Hall County house fire kills his grandfather
10m ago
Gwinnett police charge 16-year-old with murder in deaths of teens near lake
37m ago
Man who killed daughter’s boyfriend, buried him in yard convicted of murder
1h ago
Featured
02/21/2019 — Austell, Georgia — Apartment buildings are boarded up at Parkview Apartments, located at 360 Riverside Parkway, in Austell, Thursday, February 21, 2019. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
5h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top