BREAKING: Stabbing, shooting reported at Mall of Georgia Macy’s

One person was stabbed and another shot Friday morning at the Mall of Georgia, according to Gwinnett County police.
The incident happened at the Macy’s store, located at 3333 Buford Drive, police said.
Police at the scene told Channel 2 Action News the incident began when a suspected thief began smashing counters inside the store. The suspect then stabbed a person and a Gwinnett officer shot the suspect, Channel 2 reported.
No further details were immediately released.
We are working to learn more.
