Police: Man arguing with girlfriend shot by neighbor at Vinings apartment

Nicholas Jones, 42, of Atlanta, was shot in the neck by the suspect, a neighbor who has not been publicly identified, according to Cobb police. The suspect is facing an aggravated assault charge but has not been taken into custody. Police did not share any further information about the man, including a description or if his whereabouts are known.

Jones was arguing with his girlfriend around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment in the District at Vinings, a large complex just off Paces Ferry Road, police said. That drew the attention of the neighbor, who went to the apartment and became involved in a confrontation with Jones. Police said the man then shot Jones in the neck, got into a car and drove away.