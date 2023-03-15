X

Police: Man arguing with girlfriend shot by neighbor at Vinings apartment

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An argument between a man and his girlfriend Tuesday evening at a Vinings apartment complex attracted the attention of a neighbor, who ended up shooting the man before fleeing, Cobb County police said.

Nicholas Jones, 42, of Atlanta, was shot in the neck by the suspect, a neighbor who has not been publicly identified, according to Cobb police. The suspect is facing an aggravated assault charge but has not been taken into custody. Police did not share any further information about the man, including a description or if his whereabouts are known.

Jones was arguing with his girlfriend around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment in the District at Vinings, a large complex just off Paces Ferry Road, police said. That drew the attention of the neighbor, who went to the apartment and became involved in a confrontation with Jones. Police said the man then shot Jones in the neck, got into a car and drove away.

Jones was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and is considered stable, police said.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances around the shooting and the location of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cobb police’s major crimes unit at 770-499-3945.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

