Police make arrest in Fourth of July homicide in Atlanta’s Auburn district

The shooting death was one of two homicides during a violent Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta that saw several people wounded in eight different shootings.

Police did not release details such as what triggered the shooting or how Humphrey and Yarber encountered one another the morning of the alleged incident. They also didn’t say what evidence they found to implicate Humphrey in Yarber’s death.

Detectives established probable cause against Humphrey and secured a warrant for his arrest in February, police said.

Investigators tracked him Thursday with the help of the department’s fugitive unit. He was taken to police headquarters for questioning by homicide detectives, officials said.

Afterward, Humphrey was booked into the Fulton County jail. He remained held there Friday without bond, according to booking records.

“We are in awe of the tenacity, work ethic, and determination of the entire homicide team,” a police spokesperson said in the release. “When someone is killed in our city, this group of highly-skilled, detail-oriented investigators leaves no stone unturned to find the suspect(s), responsible for the crime. Those who think they can come to Atlanta and engage in violent crime are on notice.”