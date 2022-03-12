Hamburger icon
Police make arrest in Fourth of July homicide in Atlanta’s Auburn district

Police made an arrest in a July 4 homicide in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn district.

Police made an arrest in a July 4 homicide in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn district.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Police this week made an arrest in a cold case that’s remained unsolved for months, officials announced in a news release late Friday.

Investigators on Thursday arrested Durricor Jaquan Humphrey, a 40-year-old Atlanta man, who faces a murder charge in connection with a fatal July 4 shooting in Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn district.

Keon Yarber, 31, had been shot multiple times in the back when officers found him on William H. Borders Drive just after 1:15 a.m. He died later after being rushed to a hospital.

Keon Yarber

Yarber’s killing was the 73rd homicide case Atlanta police investigated in 2021, according to police officials, a year in which the city recorded 158 slayings and endured its highest tally of homicides since 1996.

The shooting death was one of two homicides during a violent Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta that saw several people wounded in eight different shootings.

Police did not release details such as what triggered the shooting or how Humphrey and Yarber encountered one another the morning of the alleged incident. They also didn’t say what evidence they found to implicate Humphrey in Yarber’s death.

Detectives established probable cause against Humphrey and secured a warrant for his arrest in February, police said.

Investigators tracked him Thursday with the help of the department’s fugitive unit. He was taken to police headquarters for questioning by homicide detectives, officials said.

Afterward, Humphrey was booked into the Fulton County jail. He remained held there Friday without bond, according to booking records.

“We are in awe of the tenacity, work ethic, and determination of the entire homicide team,” a police spokesperson said in the release. “When someone is killed in our city, this group of highly-skilled, detail-oriented investigators leaves no stone unturned to find the suspect(s), responsible for the crime. Those who think they can come to Atlanta and engage in violent crime are on notice.”

