Man killed in overnight shooting in Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Atlanta early Sunday morning.
The victim, who was not named, died after he was shot multiple times at a location on William H. Borders Drive in northeast Atlanta, police said in a statement.
When officers arrived about 1:15 a.m., they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
The fatal shooting came less than eight hours after two men were shot in southwest Atlanta.
Both victims were wounded in their hands during separate but related shootings on Saturday evening, police said.
Officers were first sent to the fire station on Lee Street after one of the victims walked in with a gunshot wound about 6:20 p.m. While on the scene, police learned of a second gunshot victim in the 900 block of Dimmock Street.
Both men were stable when they were taken to the hospital. All three shootings remain under investigation.
Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Atlanta police.