Police: Lawrenceville bar fight ends in deadly shooting

One person is dead after a bar fight ended in a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in Lawrenceville, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Police told the news station the fight, involving several men, started before 3:30 p.m. inside a bar along Gwinnett Drive.
The fight spilled outside and moved down the street before one of the people pulled a gun and shot a man, the station reported. That man, who has not been identified, died at a hospital shortly after.
Three people have been detained by police, according to Channel 2. No other details about the victim or detainees or what led to the fight and subsequent shooting have been released.
