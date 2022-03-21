Hamburger icon
Police: Lawrenceville bar fight ends in deadly shooting

A man is dead after a Lawrenceville bar fight ended in a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

One person is dead after a bar fight ended in a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in Lawrenceville, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Police told the news station the fight, involving several men, started before 3:30 p.m. inside a bar along Gwinnett Drive.

The fight spilled outside and moved down the street before one of the people pulled a gun and shot a man, the station reported. That man, who has not been identified, died at a hospital shortly after.

Three people have been detained by police, according to Channel 2. No other details about the victim or detainees or what led to the fight and subsequent shooting have been released.

We are working to learn more. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team. She can be reached by email at rosana.hughes@ajc.com or on Twitter at @HughesRosana.

