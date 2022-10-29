Police investigating fatal shooting in NW Atlanta

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police confirmed the victim was shot in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and has since died. A 911 call was made at about 8:55 p.m., but police did not say when exactly the shooting occurred. The victim’s name was not released.

The incident location is near a Chick-fil-A restaurant and north of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College campuses.