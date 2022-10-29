Police investigating fatal shooting in NW Atlanta

A person was shot to death Friday evening in northwest Atlanta, police said.
Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police confirmed the victim was shot in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and has since died. A 911 call was made at about 8:55 p.m., but police did not say when exactly the shooting occurred. The victim’s name was not released.
The incident location is near a Chick-fil-A restaurant and north of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College campuses.
No other details were provided on the shooting and police did not publicly identify a suspect.
The incident comes just a day after a father of five lost his life while leaving Manuel’s Tavern along North Highland Avenue at about 11 p.m. after hanging out with friends Thursday, authorities said. Dean Phillips confronted a man he saw pulling on door handles and looking into windows, police said. That’s when he was shot in the chest and left to die in the parking lot as patrons looked on in horror.
About a mile away from Manuel’s Tavern, police said another man was shot and killed Thursday in the 600 block of Boulevard in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood at about 9:10 p.m. Police found the victim in an alleyway with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, police told Channel 2 Action News.
