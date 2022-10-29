ajc logo
X

Police investigating fatal shooting in NW Atlanta

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A person was shot to death Friday evening in northwest Atlanta, police said.

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police confirmed the victim was shot in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and has since died. A 911 call was made at about 8:55 p.m., but police did not say when exactly the shooting occurred. The victim’s name was not released.

The incident location is near a Chick-fil-A restaurant and north of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College campuses.

No other details were provided on the shooting and police did not publicly identify a suspect.

The incident comes just a day after a father of five lost his life while leaving Manuel’s Tavern along North Highland Avenue at about 11 p.m. after hanging out with friends Thursday, authorities said. Dean Phillips confronted a man he saw pulling on door handles and looking into windows, police said. That’s when he was shot in the chest and left to die in the parking lot as patrons looked on in horror.

Explore‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5

About a mile away from Manuel’s Tavern, police said another man was shot and killed Thursday in the 600 block of Boulevard in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood at about 9:10 p.m. Police found the victim in an alleyway with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, police told Channel 2 Action News.

ExploreMan shot to death in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: Why isn’t Stacey Abrams winning? 16h ago

Credit: UGA Sports Communications

Vince Dooley, Georgia football coach with most wins, dies at age 90
6h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5
2h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Teen charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old near Norcross High
2h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Teen charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old near Norcross High
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta/For the AJC

Week 11 high school football scoreboard
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5
2h ago
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old near Norcross High
2h ago
Warrant: Mother of Atlanta boy found dead in suitcase posted about ‘demonic child’
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich cartoon tribute to Coach Vince Dooley: RIP to one great Dawg
4h ago
LIVE UPDATES: Obama campaigns for Georgia Democrats
Week 11 high school football scoreboard
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top