Police investigating drowning of girl, 10, at SW Atlanta apartment complex

An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Atlanta police responded around 7:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a person down at the Park at the Marketplace Apartments on Princeton Lakes Parkway. When officers arrived, they saw people performing CPR on the child, police said.
The girl, whom police did not publicly identify, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died. No other details were released.
“The investigation remains ongoing at this time,” police said.
The apartment complex is located near several businesses in the Princeton Lakes neighborhood just west of I-285.
