Police investigating after man fatally shot in Gwinnett neighborhood

A man was shot and killed early Sunday in a Gwinnett County neighborhood, authorities said.
Gwinnett police responded around 1:10 a.m. to a report of a person shot on Pepperwood Trail near Norcross. When officers arrived, the found a man, described as being in his late 30s, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.
Authorities said they are following up on leads, but a motive is unclear at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
