Police investigating after man fatally shot in DeKalb neighborhood

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
A man was shot and killed in central DeKalb County on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Renee Drive just before 7 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police said. At the scene, police found the victim dead.

The neighborhood of single-family homes where the man was found is located just outside the Perimeter near Covington Highway.

No further information has been released about the shooting, including the identity of the victim or any suspects. No arrests have been made.

Police confirmed homicide investigators are working the case.

