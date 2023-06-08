Police investigating after 2 shot in DeKalb neighborhood

DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were shot at a Panthersville home early Thursday.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that they responded to the home along Cavalier Drive just after 3:30 a.m. and found the two victims, whose conditions were not disclosed.

Officials at the scene did not say what may have sparked the shooting, the news station reported.

Several evidence markers were scattered about the street for hours as investigators documented the scene outside the house. A black sedan with its windows shattered by bullets was parked in the street.

