Police investigating after 2 shot in DeKalb neighborhood

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were shot at a Panthersville home early Thursday.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that they responded to the home along Cavalier Drive just after 3:30 a.m. and found the two victims, whose conditions were not disclosed.

Officials at the scene did not say what may have sparked the shooting, the news station reported.

Several evidence markers were scattered about the street for hours as investigators documented the scene outside the house. A black sedan with its windows shattered by bullets was parked in the street.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

