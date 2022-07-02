Police investigate shooting death at DeKalb townhouse complex

A teenager was shot and killed late Friday night at the Avondale Townhomes in Decatur, according to DeKalb County police.
Officials said officers responded to a shooting at the complex in the 1050 block of Holcombe Road just before 10:15 p.m. They found a 19-year-old man shot dead.
Police secured the scene and homicide detectives responded to investigate the killing. Police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said the investigators are “currently following up on several promising leads.”
Police have not released any suspect information or provided details on what may have led to the shooting.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
