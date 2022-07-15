Police identify suspect in ATM heist at Acworth gas station

Wilbert Desmond Holmes Jr., a 22-year-old from Newnan, has been named a suspect in the May 25 incident by Acworth police, according to a news release. The theft occurred around 4:30 a.m. at the Texaco Food Mart at 4739 Main Street.

Surveillance footage showed a man breaking the glass door, then trying to yank loose an ATM that was bolted to the floor. When his attempts were unsuccessful, he backed a white Ford Transit U-Haul van through the store, knocking the machine loose. He then loaded the ATM into the back of the van and sped off.