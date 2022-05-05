ajc logo
East Point police identify person of interest in 16-year-old girl’s homicide

Police released several sketches of the teen whose body was found dumped behind a vacant East Point home earlier this year. Investigators on Wednesday announced a person of interest in the 16-year-old girl's case.

20 minutes ago

One month after family members identified a 16-year-old girl whose body was dumped near a vacant East Point home earlier this year, police have developed a person of interest in the case.

East Point Police Department announced on social media Wednesday that they have closed in on someone who may have information about the teen’s mysterious death.

Investigators would like to question a man named Jamarcus McCrary, department officials said on Facebook. His possible connection to the case was not immediately clear.

Officers found the victim, whose name has not been released publicly, lying partially nude on the west side of a vacant house in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road on Feb. 12, police said. Authorities determined she was killed via blunt force trauma.

After investigators released several distinctive sketches of the freckle-faced teen as well as jewelry she was wearing when she was found dead, her parents met with detectives and identified the girl as their daughter.

Police announced April 4 that they had confirmed the victim’s identity. They have yet to identify a suspect in her slaying, however.

Investigators hope McCrary can help lead them to the person(s) responsible.

Police ask anyone with information on McCrary’s location to call detectives at 404-559-6300 or email policedepartment@eastpointcity.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

