16-year-old girl found dead beside East Point house identified by parents

The girl was found by officers lying partially nude on the west side of a vacant house in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road on Feb. 12, police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover said. It was determined that she died from blunt force trauma, he added.

Since then, authorities released several sketches of the girl and items she was wearing at the time she was found. She had on a gold necklace that said “2005″ in metallic block letters with a white stone pendant that was attached to the numbers, as well as a lime green beaded anklet with the word “wixked” in alphabet cube beads.