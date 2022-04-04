BreakingNews
16-year-old girl found dead beside East Point house identified by parents
16-year-old girl found dead beside East Point house identified by parents

The teenage girl who was found dead in East Point on Feb. 12 was identified after a parent called police Friday.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

East Point police received a call Friday from a parent claiming the teenager found dead in the city nearly two months ago might be their 16-year-old daughter, authorities announced Monday.

The girl was found by officers lying partially nude on the west side of a vacant house in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road on Feb. 12, police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover said. It was determined that she died from blunt force trauma, he added.

ExplorePolice release new sketch of unidentified teen found dead in East Point

Since then, authorities released several sketches of the girl and items she was wearing at the time she was found. She had on a gold necklace that said “2005″ in metallic block letters with a white stone pendant that was attached to the numbers, as well as a lime green beaded anklet with the word “wixked” in alphabet cube beads.

The mother and father met with detectives and confirmed the teen was their daughter, police said in a statement.

At the request of the family, the girl’s name is not being released. Investigators have not identified a suspect in the case.

These digital reconstructions show jewelry and a crop top recovered with the teenage victim.

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The incident stirred frustrations about crime and safety among neighbors.

John Adams, who has lived in the Jefferson Park neighborhood for eight years, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution a few days after the body was discovered that the violent crime so close to home was not surprising.

“It really wasn’t shocking. That area seems to be one of the hotbeds for live activity,” Adams said. “It seems like a lot of violent crime happens in that area. I mean, it’s terrible, but it’s not shocking. I’m almost numb to it at this point.”

East Point police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact 404-761-2177 or police@eastpointcity.org.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

