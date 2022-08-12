BreakingNews
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
Police: Gwinnett woman dies following fight over love triangle; 2 arrested

Police said two women beat another woman so viciously Thursday in Gwinnett County that the victim died hours later.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

A Buford woman is dead and two others are behind bars facing murder charges following a fight fueled by infidelity, according to Gwinnett County police.

According to a news release from the department, 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra died Thursday from severe injuries she suffered when two women attacked her.

Antonetta Phylisha Stevens, 27, of Buford, and Janine Rosa Gonzalez, a 17-year-old from Buffalo, New York, were both arrested Friday on charges of felony murder, robbery and aggravated battery. They both remained in the Gwinnett jail without bond Friday afternoon, according to online booking records.

A police spokesman said the suspects lured Bocanegra to Stevens’ residence at the Preston Hills at Mill Creek apartment complex in the 2900 block of Buford Drive around 1 p.m. Thursday. Once there, police said they attacked the victim, beating her severely and causing injuries that forced her to be hospitalized and ultimately led to her death. They also took her cellphone, police said.

Homicide detectives questioned Gonzalez and Stevens at the apartment and said both women participated in the attack.

According to investigators, Bocanegra and Stevens were in a romantic relationship with the same man, who was Gonzalez’s brother, and that was their impetus for the attack.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

