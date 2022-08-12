Police: Gwinnett woman dies following fight over love triangle; 2 arrested

According to a news release from the department, 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra died Thursday from severe injuries she suffered when two women attacked her.

Antonetta Phylisha Stevens, 27, of Buford, and Janine Rosa Gonzalez, a 17-year-old from Buffalo, New York, were both arrested Friday on charges of felony murder, robbery and aggravated battery. They both remained in the Gwinnett jail without bond Friday afternoon, according to online booking records.