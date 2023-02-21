Police: Fight sparks fatal shooting at DeKalb apartments near elementary school

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in DeKalb County on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. at Rachels Court Apartments on Indian Creek Way near Clarkson, according to DeKalb County police Sgt. B Danner. The complex is located across the street from an elementary school. Danner said the victim, identified only as a man in his mid-20s, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A motive is unknown at this time, but police said a male suspect and victim got into argument and fight before the shooting. The fight occurred in and around a Honda Pilot belonging to a witness, who police are speaking to, Danner said. At the scene, caution tape was draped over part of the vehicle, which has since been impounded.
Police did not provide a description of the suspect. The victim’s car, a Honda Civic, was located at a neighboring apartment complex on Indian Creek Way.
