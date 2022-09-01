ajc logo
Police: Fight between kids, adults leads to shots fired near DeKalb bus stop

Officers were called to a bus stop near the 1200 block of Muirfield Drive following what police described as an “altercation” between a group of teenagers and adults.

Officers were called to a bus stop near the 1200 block of Muirfield Drive following what police described as an "altercation" between a group of teenagers and adults.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A fight between children and adults escalated to gunfire at a DeKalb County school bus stop Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the stop near the 1200 block of Muirfield Drive around 8 a.m. following what police described as an “altercation” between a group of teenagers and adults. The location is near Redan High School and Redan Middle School.

At some point, shots were fired, but no one was injured. It was not clear if the adults had any connection to the children.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

No other details were released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

