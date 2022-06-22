Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Douglasville neighborhood

A man is in custody after exchanging gunfire with Douglasville police Tuesday night, according to the department.
Officers were called to the Gateway Village neighborhood around 10 p.m. about a person “behaving abnormally,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. When they got there, an officer saw a man, who has not been identified, shooting a firearm.
At that point, gunfire was exchanged and the suspect fled in a vehicle, police said. Neither the officer nor the suspect were shot.
The suspect then crashed a short time later, the department said. He was taken into custody and then to a hospital for observation.
No other information, including what charges the suspect may face, was provided by police.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author