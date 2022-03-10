Hamburger icon
Police: Cobb man charged with murder after firing 6 shots at victim

Conner Beck, 26, was being held without bond Thursday at the Cobb County jail.

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A Cobb County man was charged with murder after firing six shots at his home, killing another man Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Conner Harrison Beck, 26, is accused of killing Ethan Wackermann at a Kennesaw-area apartment complex shortly after 4 p.m., Beck’s arrest warrant states.

“Said accused was armed with a pistol and shot the victim six times, which caused the victim to suffer pain, visible injuries, and internal injuries which ultimately led to his death,” the warrant states.

Beck was arrested late Wednesday and charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and trafficking marijuana, jail records show. According to investigators, Beck had nearly 17 pounds of marijuana in a suitcase at his home.

On Thursday afternoon, Beck was being held without bond at the Cobb jail.

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Featured
