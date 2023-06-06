X

Police arrest man accused of opening fire on DeKalb home, striking 2 kids

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

A suspect is in custody three months after two children were shot in their Gresham Park home, according to DeKalb County police.

Deonte Daugherty faces a slew of charges, including 24 counts of aggravated assault and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, police said.

He is accused of opening fire into a unit at the Artesian East Village apartment complex in the 1500 block of Bouldercrest Road at around 2 a.m. on March 30. The children, ages 6 and 7, were inside when they were struck, “but thankfully, they survived,” officials said.

A little over a week later, the home was fired on again, according to police.

“Through the hard work of our officers, the suspect and vehicle were identified,” the department said in a statement.

Daugherty was located at a nearby apartment complex, where he was arrested without incident, police said.

Explore2 children shot after suspect opens fire into Gresham Park residence, cops say

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for either shooting or said if someone in the home was an intended target.

At the time of the first incident, a man told Channel 2 Action News the children were his son and niece and that he returned fire when their home was struck at least 15 times.

“We just got caught up in some of them devils attacking my family,” he said at the time.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

NEW: Home demand solid in May, but many homeowners hold back from selling59m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Citing national school shootings, Gwinnett man shutters gun store
20m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb plans to reopen Intrenchment Creek Park soon with $1.8 million investment
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Attorney Lin Wood held in contempt of court for denigrating ex-associates
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Attorney Lin Wood held in contempt of court for denigrating ex-associates
4h ago

Credit: Richard Elliott, WSB-TV

Can a decades-old Hawaii fight aid Georgia’s ‘alternate’ electors?
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in SW Atlanta
6m ago
UPDATE: 16-year-old pulled from pool at Johns Creek apartment complex dies
16m ago
Cobb police K-9 dies in hot patrol car during officer training
42m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

HOW VOTE UNFOLDED: Our live updates from marathon meeting
10h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top