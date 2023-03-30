X

DeKalb police investigate shooting at Gresham Park apartment complex

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the Gresham Park area.

There was a large police presence at the Artesian East Village apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road after the 911 call came in early Thursday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News. The community is gated.

Police have not confirmed any victims or their conditions.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

