DeKalb police investigate shooting at Gresham Park apartment complex

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the Gresham Park area.
There was a large police presence at the Artesian East Village apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road after the 911 call came in early Thursday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News. The community is gated.
Police have not confirmed any victims or their conditions.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest